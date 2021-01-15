A mild morning ahead in Phoenix for your Friday.
Plan on a high temperature of around 77 degrees later on today. That is ten degrees above normal for this time of year.
We will hold steady with these temperatures into the weekend.
Expect highs around 74 degrees with sunshine on Sunday.
Next week changes are ahead with highs dropped back to the 60s.
We also have increased rain chances starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday.
As it stands now, we have around a 20% chance to see some rain starting Tuesday.
That could change, so stay tuned to the forecast in the coming days.
Have great weekend!