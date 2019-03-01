A Pacific storm will bring showers and windy conditions to Arizona Saturday, before drying takes shape Sunday.
This storm should only bring isolated showers or sprinkles to the Valley this afternoon and evening, otherwise look for generally dry conditions with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Heavier rain will be found in the mountains. The rain will help produce snow melt, so creeks and streams may flood, especially Oak Creek and Tonto Creek. Tonto Creek is currently under a Flood Warning until Sunday afternoon.
Snow levels will be above 8000 feet.
Winds in the high country will gust out of the southwest at speeds of up to 45 mph today through this evening. Valley winds may gust at around 20 mph.
For Sunday, the storm moves out and an air mass from the west will push into Arizona. This will allow temperatures to rise through the middle of next week.
A couple of weak disturbances bring a slight chance of showers back to the Valley forecast Wednesday and again Friday, along with a cool down.
For Phoenix, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies and a 20 percent chance of isolated showers this afternoon with a high of 74. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 52. Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high of 74 and a low of 51. Partly sunny skies Monday with a high of 75 and a low of 51. Sunshine returns Tuesday with a high of 80.