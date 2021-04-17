A weather system moving through Arizona is bringing some showers and thunderstorms in the high country today, along with relatively cooler temperatures statewide. The valley will have a slight chance of seeing a few sprinkles on Sunday, as the system moves south and east.
Right now, it's about a 20% chance of rain in the valley for Sunday. In eastern Arizona, chances for precipitation are much greater, with Heber seeing a 50% chance, Show Low 60% and Greer an 80% chance with temperatures ranging from the 40s to 60s. Rainfall totals will likely be a tenth of an inch or less.
For the most part, metro Phoenix will remain mostly sunny and breezy through the weekend with temperatures in the 80s, about normal for this time of year.
Looking ahead into the work week, eastern Arizona could see some lingering showers, but the rest of the state will dry out and warm up through Wednesday.
The valley will see the low 90s once again on Tuesday and Wednesday. Mountain highs will range from 60 to 80 degrees.
Unfortunately, no substantial rain is expected over the next 7 days. Phoenix is currently sitting at 2 inches below normal for rain for 2021.