A weather system moving through Arizona this weekend will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the mountains, a slight chance of showers in the Valley, and relatively cool temperatures statewide.
In metro Phoenix today, conditions will be mostly sunny, with breezy afternoon winds out of the west at 10 to 20 mph and a high of 87.
In the high country, temperatures will be about five to 10 degrees cooler than normal, with rain and storm chances at 20% to 40% and highs ranging from 50 to 70 degrees.
The trough responsible for the precipitation in the mountains will then shift farther south and east across Arizona Sunday, bringing the best chances for showers and thunderstorms to the eastern part of the state. Storm chances here will range from 50% to 70%. Rainfall totals will likely be a tenth of an inch or less.
There is a slight chance that a rogue shower or storm will push into the Valley Sunday, otherwise look for mostly sunny skies and breezy winds again with a high of 84 for Metro Phoenix.
Looking ahead to next week, lingering moisture will keep slim shower chances in eastern Arizona for Monday, otherwise the rest of the state will dry out and start to warm up through Wednesday.
Highs in the Valley will hit the upper 80s Monday, and the low 90s Tuesday through Wednesday, with Tuesday being the warmest day for Phoenix at a high of 93.
Mountain highs will range from the 60s to around 80 degrees.
Gusty winds will kick up on Wednesday statewide, as another relatively dry trough moves through Arizona and drops temperatures again for Thursday and Friday.
The Valley will dip back down to the mid- and upper 80s for Thursday and Friday.
Morning lows will range from the upper 50s to low 60s.
Unfortunately, no substantial rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days. Phoenix is currently sitting at 2 inches below normal for rain for 2021.