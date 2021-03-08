A mild start to the day in Phoenix. High temps will climb to the mid 80s later on today. Temps fall for Tuesday and beyond as a storm system approaches. Temps will dip to the 60s by Wednesday with a slight chance for some rain.

Another warm one today with high temperatures this afternoon in the mid 80's.   Our average high this time of year is 75 degrees.

A slow moving weather disturbance will gradually move into our state and cause the temperatures to fall for Tuesday.  

Temperatures will fall even more Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 60's.   This low will also bring a chance of showers in the forecast Thursday and Friday.  Light amounts of rain is expected.

The sun and warmer weather will return for the upcoming weekend.  

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.