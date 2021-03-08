Another warm one today with high temperatures this afternoon in the mid 80's. Our average high this time of year is 75 degrees.
A slow moving weather disturbance will gradually move into our state and cause the temperatures to fall for Tuesday.
Temperatures will fall even more Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 60's. This low will also bring a chance of showers in the forecast Thursday and Friday. Light amounts of rain is expected.
The sun and warmer weather will return for the upcoming weekend.