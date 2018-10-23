A storm system moving slowly across Arizona on Tuesday is firing up some thunderstorms in southeast and eastern Arizona. There is a change some of those storms could catch mainly the East Valley tonight, but most of the storms will stay east of metro Phoenix.
Small hail was reported in Apache Junction this afternoon with brief, heavy rain.
After tonight, the rain chances for Phoenix and much of the state drop to virtually zero for the rest of the week. We’ll also see temperatures running a bit above normal for this time of year. Wednesday, we’re forecasting a high of 87, then upper-80s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. By Sunday, we could see 90-degrees.
(1) comment
Still need to show air quality though..
