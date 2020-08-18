Record heat and storm chances continue today for the Valley. Look for a high of 113 degrees this afternoon, which would set a new record for today's date. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect and has been extended through Thursday evening.
A line of thunderstorms moved into the Valley from the northeast last night resulting in high winds, a fair amount of lightning and a bit of rain. For a time, parts of the Valley were under Severe Thunderstorm warnings. A gust of 59 miles per hour was recorded at Sky Harbor Airport!
Only a trace of rain fell at Sky Harbor so our monsoon total is still at a tenth of an inch.
What rain fell was mainly in the east Valley. Rain gauge in Chandler got .39” and in Mesa, the most rain we saw was .31”. According to the National Weather Service, only 15% of the reporting stations on their network in the Valley got rain. So most areas didn’t, but at least it was a bit more rain than Sunday.
There is a slight chance for evening storms again today, and any storms that do move off the Rim and into the Valley could bring strong, damaging winds again.
Slight storm chances continue the next few days, but for the weekend we're watching the track of Hurricane Genevieve. The category 4 storm is forecast to push toward the Baja Peninsula, but stay offshore and veer toward the northwest and away from Arizona. If this track changes, we could see some increased rain chances this weekend. We'll keep you updated.