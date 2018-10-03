Rain expected Sunday and Monday across AZ

The wet weather will slow for your Thursday in Phoenix and as we step into the weekend.

Plan on more sun and dry conditions in Phoenix for today, with highs climbing to around 86 degrees.

We will see mountain thunderstorms this morning in northern Arizona and along the Rim.

Another storm brewing in the Pacific will inch toward the state by Saturday and Sunday.

Plan on mountain thunderstorms in Flagstaff Saturday, with a chance for some storms in Phoenix for Sunday.

More clouds will move in and temps will fall to around 79 degrees in the valley for Sunday and Monday.

Looks like we will dry out for Tuesday and beyond.

Have a great day!

