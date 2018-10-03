The wet weather will slow for your Thursday in Phoenix and as we step into the weekend.
Plan on more sun and dry conditions in Phoenix for today, with highs climbing to around 86 degrees.
We will see mountain thunderstorms this morning in northern Arizona and along the Rim.
Another storm brewing in the Pacific will inch toward the state by Saturday and Sunday.
Plan on mountain thunderstorms in Flagstaff Saturday, with a chance for some storms in Phoenix for Sunday.
More clouds will move in and temps will fall to around 79 degrees in the valley for Sunday and Monday.
Looks like we will dry out for Tuesday and beyond.
Have a great day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.