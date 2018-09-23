A pretty calm day is ahead in the Valley for your Tuesday.
Plan on a dry day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb to around 100 degrees today.
If we see any rain it will be in the mountains north of the valley.
Temps will climb to around 103 by Thursday or Friday with dry conditions remaining.
Next chance at rain in the valley will be Monday. Temps will also drop to around 98 degrees for the start of next week.
Have a great day!
