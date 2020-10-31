Plan on a calm and warm evening for your Halloween in Phoenix. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s this evening with cloud cover.
There is moisture streaming in from the south, bring decent cloud cover to the state. We could see some virga, rain evaporating before it hits the group, this evening in southern Arizona.
Sunday temperatures will again be above normal with highs climb to around 94 degrees in the afternoon. Clouds will stick around, but we aren't looking at any significant rain chances in the state.
The warm weather will continue into next week too, with highs in Phoenix hovering in the low 90s. For election day Tuesday, plan on a warm and sunny day in Phoenix with a high temperature of around 90 degrees.
The 90s stick around most of the week, but we will see high pressure budge by the middle and end of the week, bring our temps back down to the mid 80s in Phoenix.
Have a fun and safe Halloween!