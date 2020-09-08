PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley is waking up to smoke and haze in the skies caused by California wildfires.
It will be windy in Arizona today with gusts up to 30 miles per hour, whipping that smoke and dust around, causing even more haze.
Southwest and south central Arizona is under a Red Flag Warning due to strong gusty wind, dry fuel and very high fire danger, according to the National Weather Service. The wind will also bring temperatures down in Arizona today and tomorrow.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect Tuesday across southwest and south central Arizona and far southeast California due to strong gusty wind, dry fuel and very high fire danger. Be very careful around open flame if outside on Tuesday. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/d8lETkWrHZ— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 8, 2020
Wildfires have burned more than 2 million acres in California this year, setting a state record. And the worst could be still to come.
“It’s a little unnerving because September and October are historically our worst months for fires,” said Lynne Tolmachoff, spokeswoman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “It’s usually hot, and the fuels really dry out. And we see more of our wind events.”
The previous high in California was 1.96 million acres, burned in 2018.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in five counties as multiple wildfires continue to scorch the state.
The Sedona Fire Department and Arizona Fire & Medical are mobilizing some crew members to go help fight a fast-moving wildfire in California.
The Sedona department is sending four firefighters and a fire engine to assist crews battling the Creek Fire. Arizona Fire & Medical is sending a crew of four on a Type 3 engine to also assist.