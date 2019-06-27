Slowly but surely the monsoon pattern is beginning to take shape over the southwestern US. But it doesn’t look like we’re going to see much moisture in the next 7-10 days.
On the other hand, temperatures are going to bolt to 110-degrees tomorrow in the Valley and stay in the range into Monday of next week. We’ll see temps moderate a bit next week and right now July 4th looks to be sunny and hot with a high of 107. But no rain. And likely no dust.
Tropical Storm Alvin, which is located down by Baja, is already breaking up. Some of the moisture from Alvin will pass over parts of Arizona in the form of high and mid-level clouds. The system is not expected to bring us any rain outside of a sprinkle or two in the mountains.