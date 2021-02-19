A cool morning in Phoenix for your Thursday in the 40s.
Highs will climb to around 66 later today with sunny skies.
Highs will move to the 70s for the end of the week and into the weekend.
We will see breezy conditions in Phoenix Saturday afternoon and windy conditions in the mountains as a weak system passes to the north.
If we see any rain and snow, it will hug the Arizona Utah border. 95% of us will stay dry in the state for the weekend.
Plan on a dry and calm weekend in Phoenix with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Next week looks even warmer with highs in the Valley inching toward the 80s.
Have a great day!