The wind machine is back in the state of Arizona for your Wednesday!
Plan on a breezy day in Phoenix this afternoon with gusts up to around 20 mph.
We will see some spotty rain in the mountains as a weak storm approaches the state.
Phoenix doesn't have a great shot for rain, but we could see some this evening and overnight.
Thursday morning will bring some limited snow in the mountains mainly about 6000 feet.
Don't plan on a lot of snow, Flagstaff could grab an inch or snow or so by Thursday afternoon.
We dry out by Friday and your weekend with warmer temps on the way.
Temps climb to the upper 70's this weekend in Phoenix.
Have a great day!