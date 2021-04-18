It was both a sunny and rainy Sunday across the Valley with storm cells popping up. The Valley mostly saw isolated sprinkles, but areas in the mountains and east of the valley saw isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds.
Today is the coolest day over the next 7 with a high of 83 at Sky Harbor.
Sun City West got 0.04" of rain and New River got 0.08" during this weather system, which are the only two areas within Maricopa County that received measurable rainfall as of 4 p.m. Eastern Arizona saw some precipitation today as well, including snow flurries in Show Low.
Heading into Monday, this storm system exits the state and high pressure builds from the west, which will increase our temperatures a few degrees and keep us dry. We'll be back in the 90s by Tuesday.
Expect afternoon breezes each day, with the strongest breezes on Wednesday as another weather system enters the state. This trough will briefly drop temperatures on Thursday and Friday and give northern Arizona another slight chance of seeing some rain.
The Valley will be back in the mid-90s next weekend.