Weak weather maker passing to the north of Arizona will bring breezy and cool conditions to the state through the weekend.
Skies remain clear as temperatures for this evening and Friday will be near normal. The area of low pressure that will cool thing down for the weekend is pushing south and heading toward Arizona.
The system will bring breezy to gusty winds Friday and Saturday.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for Mohave county as well as portions of Coconino, Navajo, Apache counties for all day Friday. Winds could gusts as strong as 45 mph.
With humidity levels low and winds strong fire danger is high. A Red Flag Warning is in place for Apache and Navajo counties for all day Friday.
The good news in the forecast is our temperatures this weekend in the double digits Saturday and Sunday. The Valley is expecting afternoons in the 90s.