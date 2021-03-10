A cooler start to our day, we had a low of 49 degrees. That is 3 degrees below our normal low and 15 degrees cooler then it was yesterday morning.
We have a slow moving low pressure system moving in from the west that will bring with it cooler temperatures and breezy conditions as well.
Our high temperatures will stay well below average thru Sunday. We could also see some spotty rain Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday holds a better chance. We have about a 50% chance for rain in Phoenix Friday. Rainfall rates so far will be less than .25".
We will see daily snow showers in the mountains through Saturday night. Each day will bring minimal accumulations, with totals in the 4- to 8-inch range in places like Flagstaff.
Snow levels will drop by Friday to 3,500-4,000, bringing snow showers to places like Payson.
So far at the airport in Flagstaff we have had 58.9" of snow this season, average at this point of the season is 79.2" Keep it coming mother nature!