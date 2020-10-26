A very cool morning to start the week in Phoenix.
Temps will start in the 60's and won't budge much for today.
Plan on a breezy day with a high temp of around 67 degrees.
Our rain chances evaporated for today, most of the moisture will stay north and east of the Valley. We will keep very cool air in place though.
We will see some accumulating snow in the mountains, but most location will see a couple inches if they are lucky.
Tuesday morning lows will only be in the 40's in Phoenix! Highs on Tuesday will be around 67 degrees.
Plan on a slow warming trend for the middle and end of the week.
By Friday we will climb to 87 degrees with sunny and dry conditions.