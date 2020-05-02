Strong high pressure that brought record heat to Arizona last week is weakening a bit as a trough tracks north of the state.
While afternoon highs will be close to 10 degrees above normal, we'll see temperatures top out in the upper 90s around the Valley both today and Sunday.
For next week, expect another heat wave with highs back to triple-digits by Monday.
The hottest days next week look to be Wednesday and Thursday when temperatures range from 105 to 108 around the Valley.
By the end of the week, a storm system tracking through northern Mexico will send some moisture into southern Arizona. This may trigger a few thunderstorms through the southeast corner of the state and into the White Mountains.
In Phoenix, look for sunny skies today and tomorrow with afternoon breezes and highs around 98 degrees.
Morning lows will dip to the upper 60s and low 70s.
There is no rain in the forecast for the Valley over the next seven days.