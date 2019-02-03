This front is tracking from west to east and will impact the mountains of eastern Arizona through this evening.
Southwesterly winds will be breezy in northern Arizona today, but should die down by Monday.
The Valley will dry out Monday and Tuesday before another colder Pacific storm system brings more rain and snow to Arizona Tuesday night through Wednesday. In northern Arizona, there's a chance of snow showers each day through Wednesday.
Cold air will filter in behind the storm as conditions dry out once more Thursday. No rain is expected heading into the weekend.