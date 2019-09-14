PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms moved into the Phoenix metro area Saturday afternoon, bringing dust and rain to parts of the Valley.
A few light sprinkles came down in parts of the east Valley and moved through central Phoenix this morning. The rain dried out during the late morning, early afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in parts of Arizona until 10 p.m. A blowing dust advisory was issued until 8 p.m.
Patches of blowing dust being reported in parts of the far east Valley. Reminder there is a Blowing Dust Advisory in effect until 8 PM. #azwx https://t.co/J6yRgK0bED— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 14, 2019
Some light rain also pushed through the Superstitions and Apache Junction.
As we head into the overnight hours, storm chance will continue. Severe weather conditions could come in the form of likely damaging winds, cloud-to-ground lightning, tree fires or moderate isolated flooding.
The fuel for severe weather late Saturday and into Sunday morning would be from the thunderstorm complex moving through northern Mexico into southeastern Arizona.
And so it begins, Apache Junction getting a bit of rain right now as the afternoon showers start to roll into the Valley. pic.twitter.com/cMzfACA8ZC— Ashlee DeMartino (@AshleeDeMartino) September 14, 2019
Really windy in Gilbert right now. No rain, but some blowing dust. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/wNA9785iuv— Rudy Rivas (@RudyRivasAZ) September 14, 2019