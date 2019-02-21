A major winter storm is hitting Arizona with heavy snow and rain through Friday.
This area of low pressure tracking into the state from the northwest is dropping snow levels down to 2500 feet and producing the most widespread snow seen in years. The heaviest snow will fall in the high country midday Thursday through midday Friday. Flagstaff could see up to 2 feet of snow with Payson and Pine at close to 3 feet of snow.
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until 5 p.m. Friday for all communities above 3000 feet. Travel will be treacherous.
In the Valley, rain will fall off and on through Friday. It will be heavy at times, with rainfall totals ranging from 0.75" to 1.00". Some minor street flooding may occur, along with flowing creeks, streams and washes.
Winds will be strong, with west-southwest gusts of 35 to 45 mph in the high country, and up to 20 mph in the Valley.
Temperatures will be much colder than normal, with daytime highs close to 20 degrees below normal Thursday through Saturday.
In Phoenix, look for a rainy Thursday with a high of 52 and a low of 42. Showers continue Friday with a high of 51 and a low of 35. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 55 and a low of 34. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 61 and a low of 39. Next week, the Valley should stay dry with highs hitting the low 70s by as early as Tuesday.
