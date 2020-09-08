A windy day is ahead in the Phoenix area.
Plan on high fire danger and wind gusts up to 30 mph.
Temps will be cooler, around 100 degrees in Phoenix.
Expect haze in the region from distant wildfires as well.
Temps will drop even more as a cold front sweeps through the area Monday and Tuesday.
Plan on highs around 91 on Tuesday with only a slight chance for rain.
Temps will stay in the 90's for Thursday as well.
We do return to the 100's for the end of the work week.
Highs will land on 100 degrees for Friday, and a bit warmer for your weekend.