Look for sunshine and hot temperatures for Labor Day in the Valley, with a high of 109 degrees.
An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. for Metro Phoenix, Southern and Western Arizona, along with elevations below 4,000 feet at Grand Canyon, plus Gila and Yavapai Counties.
Strong high pressure over our region is beginning to weaken today, and tomorrow, will be replaced by a strong storm system diving south from Canada to the northern Rockies.
This unusually cold trough and associated cold front will produce very early seasonal snow for that part of the country. Arizona will mainly be impacted with much cooler temperatures and gusty winds. Light snow is possible only at the very highest elevations of our state.
There is a slight chance we may see some isolated showers or storms in Northern and Eastern eastern Arizona with this system Tuesday and winds should be fairly strong Tuesday as well. Gusts could reach 55 miles per hour in parts of the state.
Afternoon highs will fall to 102 Tuesday and to 91 degrees by Wednesday with lows in the 70s by Wednesday morning.
High pressure builds back across the desert southwest by the end of the week, bringing a return of triple-digit heat.