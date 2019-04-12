After a bit of a cool down, temperatures warm up big time on Sunday.
High pressure pushes through the region and will bring drier and warmer air into Arizona. But it doesn't last for long.
Sunday and Monday afternoon temperatures will jump into the upper 80s. Plenty of sunshine and light winds expected.
Another weather maker moves through the state Tuesday, bringing strong winds and cools us back down. Rain chances for the Valley will be slim with most of the rain expected for northern and eastern Arizona.
By the end of the week, temperatures rebound and warm back up into the low 90s.