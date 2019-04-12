Big warm up for Sunday and Monday
After a bit of a cool down, temperatures warm up big time on Sunday. We’ll see clear skies in the Valley with a high of 87 degrees.
High pressure pushes through the region and will bring drier and warmer air into Arizona. But it doesn't last for long.
Monday afternoon temperatures will jump into the upper 80s, with plenty of sunshine and light winds expected. Another weather maker moves through the state Tuesday, bringing strong winds and cools us back down. The Valley will see almost a 10 degree drop from Monday to Tuesday.
Rain chances for the Valley Tuesday evening will be 30 percent, with most of the rain expected for northern and eastern Arizona.
Look for clear skies and 87 degrees for your Sunday in Phoenix. Monday we will climb to 89 degrees with more cloud cover. By Tuesday temperatures will drop to the low 80’s with gusty winds.