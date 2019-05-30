PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After several days of below-average temperatures, afternoon highs are starting to climb. Look for a high temperature of 96 degrees this afternoon in Phoenix. Skies will stay mostly sunny with light winds and dry weather.
Today's high is still a few degrees below normal for this time of year, which is 99 degrees. We'll be closer to that mark over the weekend ahead, before rising to the triple digits early next week. No rain is expected in the Valley for the next 7 days.
Storm chances are in the forecast for the high country today, with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms for Flagstaff. After today, dry weather returns for the high country for Friday and the weekend ahead.
A High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Valley today for ozone. Carpooling is encouraged. People with respiratory issues, plus children and the elderly should limit their time outside, especially during the afternoon hours.