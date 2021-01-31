A big warming trend kicks off today as high pressure strengthens across the region.
Despite high pressure being in control of our weather pattern, mid and high clouds will begin increasing this afternoon and continuing through Tuesday.
This will result in a couple of cloudy days for both Monday and Tuesday.
Even with the cloud cover, temperatures will be well above normal today through Wednesday, with highs running roughly 5 to 10 degrees above normal statewide.
In the Phoenix Valley, look for a high of 72 today, 76 Monday, 78 Tuesday and 75 Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
The cloud cover will keep morning lows rather mild, dipping only to the 50s.
By Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday Valley rain and mountain snow chances enter the forecast as a low pressure system tracks into Arizona from the southwest.
This looks to be a minor rain event for the Valley, with only light showers moving in.
Snow levels also start off pretty high Wednesday before dropping Wednesday night through Thursday morning, but snow totals look to be quite low.
Temperatures will drop as this weather system moves through.
In the Valley, we'll see highs drop back down to the upper and mid 60s Thursday and Friday, with lows in the 40s.
Conditions are expected to dry out for the Valley Thursday afternoon, with snow tapering off in the mountains on Friday.