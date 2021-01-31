Sunday started off with clear skies, but high clouds moved in during the afternoon and they will stick around through Tuesday. Though the next few days will be cloudy, it will be 5-10 degrees above normal statewide. The cloud cover will also keep mornings rather mild, the lows only dipping into the 50s.
A storm system comes into the forecast on Wednesday afternoon through Thursday bringing valley rain and mountain snow. This appears to be a minor rain event for the Valley, with only light showers moving in.
Snow levels start off high on Wednesday before dropping Wednesday night into Thursday morning, though snow totals look to be quite low.
Once the storm system rolls in, temperatures will cool off, going from the mid-70s to mid-60s by Thursday through Saturday in the valley.
Valley rain will move out and conditions will dry up by Thursday evening with a clear and sunny weekend on the horizon.