A nice morning with temperatures in the upper 50's to start out the day. Get ready for a big warm up this week with highs approaching 90 degrees.
A ridge of high pressure will warm things up well above average later this week, this time year we should be seeing temperatures in the upper 70's.
A weak cold front will sweep across the mountains this afternoon from the northwest, and as a result, wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph will be possible.
Temperatures will stay in the upper 80's thru Wednesday, we will see temps in the lower 90's starting Thursday thru Sunday. This is not the earliest we have seen 90 degrees. The earliest we experienced 90 degrees was February 17, 2016.