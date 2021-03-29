It was a nice morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to start out the day. But then the temps started climbing!
Get ready for a big warm-up this week with highs in the 90s.
A ridge of high pressure will warm things up well above average later this week, even though this time of year, we should be seeing some temperatures in the upper 70s.
Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s through Wednesday. Then, we will see temps in the lower 90s Thursday through Sunday. This is not the earliest we have seen 90 degrees. The earliest we experienced 90 degrees was February 17, 2016.