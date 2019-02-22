The storm that produced record snowfalls in many parts of the state is beginning to wind down. However, Winter Storm Warnings will remain up until later on Friday night. Even after those warnings drop, scattered snow showers will continue in eastern AZ.
For the Valley, the 1.01” inch of rain Sky Harbor got on Thursday was a record for the date and put our rainfall in good shape since the start of the year. In fact, with all the snow and rain, state weather experts are calling this storm a drought buster. It should allow our reservoirs to fill to the brim and, most likely, should put us in good shape for a couple of years. That doesn’t mean we should start wasting water, but it’s good to know we have that supply. The heavy rain also helps to recharge the groundwater, another important part of Arizona life in the desert.
The weekend forecast is devoid of rain and we’ll start to warm up. 57 degrees on Saturday and by Sunday we’ll be in the mid-60s. And get this! By next week, we’ll see high temps back in the 70s.