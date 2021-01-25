A cold front charged thru Phoenix early this afternoon bringing heavy rain, high winds, some frozen precipitation and even a bit of snow in the northern and eastern fringes of the Valley. There was snow briefly on the Phoenix Mountains near Piestewa Peak and there was snow on the McDowell Mountains in Scottsdale and on the Superstitions in the far east Valley. Rainfall at Sky Harbor amounted to .26” of an inch of rain, bringing our two-day total to about ½ an inch. Other portions of the Valley, including North Scottsdale, got up to an inch of rain.
In the high country, the snow totals are quickly rising. Flagstaff has had at least 18” and even Payson and Sedona are up around a foot of snow. Much of the state in the mountains is shut down because of the heavy snow. Check the ADOT website before heading out in the high country.
The forecast overnight still has a chance for showers and thunderstorms around the Valley. And in the mountains, the chance for snow will continue through tomorrow morning. However, we’re not expecting much more in terms of major accumulations overnight. Perhaps at a maximum, 6” at the very highest elevations of the state.
Did we mention the temperature dropped to 36-degrees while it was raining this afternoon at Sky Harbor? That’s pretty cold. In fact, according to the Weather Service, that 36 ties for the coldest afternoon temperature since hourly reporting began at Sky Harbor in 1948. The afternoon is defined as from noon to 6pm.