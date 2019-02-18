PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The jet stream continues to pump winter weather into the state and it doesn’t appear that’s going to change much this week. Already on Monday, nearly 2 feet of snow has fallen at Forest Lakes and a foot of snow in the Flagstaff area, with snow continuing overnight mainly in the White Mountains. Around the Valley, we saw scattered showers throughout the day. Most areas got less than one-tenth of an inch of rain but Fountain Hills and North Scottsdale got around one-fourth of an inch.
The showers will end overnight and we’ll get two dry, but cool days on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs only in the 50s. Then by Thursday and Friday, expect scattered showers in the deserts and the potential for the BIGGER snow storm in northern Arizona than the one moving through right now. Preliminary snowfall forecasts for portions of the Mogollon Rim late week are in the 2 foot plus range.
In the Valley, we’ll see highs in the 50s right through the weekend but may get into the 60s by next Monday. The average high right now is 71 degrees so we really are on the cool side.