The first major winter storms of the season are bearing down on Arizona. The first will begin impacting the state tonight. As a result, a winter storm warning is out for north central portions of Arizona above 6000 feet in elevation. According to the National Weather Service at Flagstaff, between 8 and 16 inches of snow could fall in these areas by Sunday night.
In the Valley, we have a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend with the likely rainfall totals ending up around ½ an inch. Temperatures will also be dropping. We’ll see highs only in the 50s by the end of the weekend.
The second storm looks to be stronger, colder and wetter, with snow levels dropping to around 2000 feet on Tuesday morning. This storm may double-up the snowfall amounts from the weekend, so we could end up with 5 days totals around 16-34 inches above 6000 feet. Also, the snow level will drop dramatically down to 2000 feet by Tuesday morning. That means we could see snow on the mountains around the Valley. Snow on Camelback and Piestewa? There’s a chance. Snow in the McDowell Mountains in Scottsdale, more likely.
And it should rain a bunch on Monday, tapering off Tuesday. We’re forecast the two storm rain total for the Valley could be around 1 inch. So far this year, we’ve only had .01” hundredth of an inch of rain, so if this storm follows form, it will be good rain and snow for much of our drought stricken state.