A strong, warm storm system is heading into Arizona overnight into Thursday. We’re expecting it to bring copious amounts of rain to the Rim Country and deserts. But because it will be fairly warm, we’re not expecting much in the way of snow except at the very highest elevations of the state. Here’s how things should time out.
There could be a few isolated showers around on Wednesday night. But the main bands of moisture won’t make the Valley until Thursday morning. It may rain much of the day on Thursday with rainfall amounts in the ½” to 1 inch range.
In northern Arizona, it’s also going to rain because this is such a warm storm. Some areas in the mountains could get 2” of rain or more, resulting in some flash flooding. The northern portions of metro Phoenix are under a Flood Watch for Thursday as well.
Thursday is going to be a cold day with afternoon highs only in the upper-50s. With a chance for morning showers on Friday, we should see a high around 65 and then dry things out, a bit, for the weekend.