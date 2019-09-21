A big rain event is taking shaping in the coming days as two tropical systems to the south are expected to interact with a colder storm system coming out of the northwest.
Timing would be late Sunday night through Wednesday, with the bulk of the rain for Arizona coming in on Monday morning and lasting through Tuesday morning.
Rainfall totals around the Valley may range anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to up to two inches. Similar rainfall totals are forecast for the high country.
There's also a potential for a severe weather outbreak of damaging winds, flooding and hail Monday and Tuesday for the Valley.
Forecasting impacts from tropical systems are tricky, so stay up with our weather updates in the coming days. As of this update, hurricane Lorena is expected to move into Mexico, with its remnant circulation tracking just southeast of the area. Tropical storm Mario is expected to track southwest of Arizona. Moisture from these systems will fuel our storms.
Otherwise, look for sunny skies and breezes today with a high of 97 in Phoenix and a low of 70. Some high country communities may temps near freezing by tomorrow morning.
For Sunday, another sunny day with a high of 98 in Phoenix and a low of 75. Storm chances enter the forecast after 12 a.m. Monday at 40 percent. Storm chances remain elevated at 50 percent Monday, 40 percent Tuesday and 20 percent Wednesday. Afternoon highs drop to about 90 Monday and 89 on Tuesday.
Conditions are expected to dry out by next Thursday.