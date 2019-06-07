A ridge of high pressure is building into Arizona this weekend. As it does, we’ll start to see temperatures heat up. For Saturday, we’re forecast a rather modest 100-degree high but by Sunday, we’ll be up around 104. Monday we’re expecting 107 and both Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll be near 110. As a result, the Weather Service has already issued a Heat Watch for Tuesday and Wednesday. Those watches will likely be converted to excessive heat warnings by the end of the weekend or early next week.
Also, because of the sun and heat, an Ozone advisory has been issued for Maricopa County as ozone levels could reach the unhealthful range this weekend.
No rain is in the forecast for the next 7 days for Phoenix.