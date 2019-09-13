Get ready for the return of summer heat!
Temps in Phoenix will climb today, topping out around 106 degrees later this afternoon.
It looks like we will stay dry today with most of the rain staying in southeastern Arizona this afternoon.
Moisture will increase in the southern deserts as we get into Saturday and that will increase storm chances in Phoenix.
We have around a 30% chance for rain and some thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.
Storm chances stick around for Sunday and Monday as well.
Plan on temps falling a bit by Sunday, highs will hover around 100 degrees for the end of the weekend.
Have a great day!