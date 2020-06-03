Another very hot day is on tap for the Valley of the Sun.
Temperatures will start out in the 80's, but rocket to 110 degrees later on this afternoon. Plan on a sunny and dry for your Wednesday.
Thursday will be hot as well. Use caution and be sure to drink plenty of water when outside. The excessive heat warning continues through Thursday as temperatures will climb above 110 degrees.
Plan on a high of 111 for Thursday. Highs will fall Friday as a low pressure system moves in from the west.
This will kick up the wind Friday with gusts of 25 mph possible. Fire danger should increase too.
The weekend looks reasonable with our hot weather subsiding. Highs will drop below normal for Saturday and Sunday to the mid and upper 90's.
Next week looks great with highs in the upper 90's as well. The normal high for this time of year is 101 degrees.