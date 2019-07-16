Excessive Heat Warnings are back in the forecast through Tuesday.
Temps will rocket to 115 degrees later today.
That is dangerous heat, so please use caution and do your best to keep cool.
As far as storms go, most of them will stay to the east and north of Phoenix.
It looks like we will start to see the pattern shift we want to get thunderstorms in the valley.
Look for an increase in moisture for the end of the week and into the weekend.
We will be keeping an eye on Sunday and Monday for our first taste of monsoon thunderstorms.
Stay tuned!