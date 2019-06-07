The hottest temperatures of the year are heading toward the Valley of the Sun!
Thursday we topped out at 103 degrees, making it the hottest day of the year so far.
The next couple of days will be similar with sunny skies in Phoenix.
Starting Sunday and beyond temps will climb to 105 degrees, and then up to 108 degrees for Monday.
Most of next week we see highs in the 108 to 110 degree range.
Be sure to take it easy outside, drink plenty of water and check on vulnerable people who could be susceptible to heat-related illness.
No rain is in the seven-day forecast.
Have a great day!