Sunny and dry conditions prevailed around Arizona on Friday following the Fourth of July. For the most part, temperatures were pretty seasonal, including around metro Phoenix. The afternoon high at Sky Harbor was 106 degrees which is just about normal for this time of year.
This seasonally dry weather looks to continue through the rest of the holiday weekend and for all of next week. However, toward the end of next week, Thursday and Friday, we could be bumping up against temperatures of 112 or more.
No rain is in the 10-day forecast but certainly this time of year the monsoon could quickly arrange itself and change that. But for sure, it looks pretty dry for the next week as the arrival of the monsoon will apparently be delayed this year. On average, using the old legacy definition of the monsoon, the arrival of the moisture is on July 7th. That’s Sunday and that isn’t going to happen this year.