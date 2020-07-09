(Arizona's Weather Authority) -- Another very hot day is ahead in Phoenix. Temperatures will start out in the upper 80's and climb to around 111 later on this afternoon.
Plan on a sunny and dry day. Our extreme heat continues as we inch closer to Friday. That is when the temps really get into the dangerous territory.
Highs on Friday will reach 113. The weekend will be brutally hot with a high of 116 on Saturday and a high of 117 on Sunday.
Please use caution this weekend. The high heat hangs on through Monday when highs will hover around 115.
By the middle of next week our temps fall to around 110.
Stay cool!