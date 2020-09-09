After enduring the hottest summer ever on record, it is very nice to feel these amazing temperatures this morning. We started out the day with lows in the 60's and 70's, and our high temperatures today will be well below normal. Our average high this time of year is 102 degrees, today's high will be in the lower 90's.
The low that brought us some rain and cooler temps is moving to the east, we are expecting dry and breezy conditions this afternoon.
We will see high pressure build by the end of the week, bringing temps back to the 100 territory on Friday.
The weekend brings a tad more heat with highs right around 104 degrees. While that is still warm, it won't break any records and is only a couple of degrees above average for this time of year. At least we are staying below 110.