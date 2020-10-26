Plan on a big drop in temperatures on Monday. The high Monday will be about 15 to 20 degrees below our average. This time of year, we should be seeing high temperatures around 85 degrees.
The low that is bringing the cool weather will also bring a chance of showers north and east of the Valley. No rain here in the Valley; expect breezy and cool temperatures through Wednesday.
We will see some accumulating snow on Mondy and Monday night in the mountains, but most locations will see a couple of inches if they are lucky.
Plan on a slow warming trend for the middle and end of the week. By Friday, we will climb to 87 degrees with sunny and dry conditions. Halloween Saturday we will see highs in the upper 80s, and we will also see a full moon that night.