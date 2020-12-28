After a very pleasant weekend with highs in the lower 70s on Sunday, a system will move in and bring a big drop in temperatures. It will also bring a chance of light rain and light snow in the high country.
We will see high temperatures around the mid 60s this week. Our average high this time of year is 65 degrees.
This storm will also bring breezy conditions here in the Valley and stronger winds up north. The mountains could see gusts of 35 to 55 mph through Monday. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory through 6 p.m. Monday.
When it comes to rain, we have a 10-20% chance of showers here in the Valley. If we receive any rain, it will be light amounts. The best chance for showers in the Valley looks to open up between 11 p.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Tuesday.
For the high country, the best chance of light snow will be through Tuesday afternoon. Snow levels start at around 5,000 feet Monday evening and then drop to about 4,000 feet Tuesday morning.
Flagstaff could pick up 1-3 inches of snow. Places like Sedona, Prescott, and Payson could get a dusting of snow.
Once this low exits our state, we will see a drop in temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to the low 60s Tuesday through Friday. Morning low temperatures will be in the upper 30s for a few days as well.
Bundle up!