Sunny, warm and dry weather continues for the Valley with afternoon highs a few degrees warmer than average as high pressure remains over the region.
The Valley will top off in the mid 90s today, with highs close to 100 by Monday.
In the high country, a back door cold front this evening, combined with a shortwave disturbance to the north on Monday, will help produce isolated showers across eastern Arizona Monday night through Tuesday.
By Thursday, a stronger weather system will drag a cold front through the state, dropping temperatures to cooler than normal levels through the remainder of the week. Winds will also likely kick up ahead of the cold passage.
For Phoenix, look for sunshine and a high of 96 today with a low of 67 tonight. A sunny Monday with a high of 99. Highs will dip to the mid 80s Thursday and Friday.