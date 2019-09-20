What a nice morning! Temps in the 60's and 70's in Phoenix as you get out the door.
It will be a bit breezy Friday as a dry trough passes north of us, with high temps in the upper 90's.
All eyes are on Hurricane Lorena, which will weaken, but could bring us some significant moisture and much-needed rainfall.
Showers could start as early as Sunday evening, but the better shot will be Monday and Tuesday.
We will be watching this system carefully because there is the potential of flooding and severe weather.
We will see a big dip in temps too, with highs only in the low 90s as we start next week in Phoenix.
Monday marks the first day of fall!
Have a great day!