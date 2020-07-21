Plan on a cloudy start to the morning with a few sprinkles possible in the Valley.
Temps will be quite warm in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Highs later today will climb to around 108 with mostly sunny skies.
A better push of moisture will enter the state for Wednesday and beyond.
Plan on increased storm chances in Phoenix each afternoon. This would be our first good chance at storms this season, so heads up.
Temps will fall a bit, too, dropping down to around 104 by Thursday. Storm chances will linger into Friday and Saturday.
Our high temps will continue to fall, too. Plan on a high temp of around 100 degrees on Saturday.